Texas LEGO convention in Sugar Land is happening this week

Jacksonville is going to have its first ever LEGO convention.

Houston – The countdown begins for a week full of LEGO building fun!

Brick Rodeo LEGO Fan Exhibition will open its 10th anniversary convention to the public to experience four days of family-friendly games, presentations, exhibition, giveaways and more!

Doors open Thursday, July 22 to July 25, 2021 for a private Adult Fan of LEGO (AFOL) convention. According to Brick Rodeo, LEGO fans are encouraged to purchase a convention membership if they plan to showcase their own creation and attend workshops.

Otherwise, public exhibition tickets are available to families and individuals who want to spend Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25, 2021 viewing, talking with builders and shopping in Brick Rodeo.

Brick Rodeo Exhibition details

Ad

The event will take place in Houston Marriott Sugar Land in Sugar Land Town Square. Free parking will be available.

Location: 16090 City Walk, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Check-in time starts Wednesday, July 21, 2021

For guests attending the public exhibition only, the hours are from 10 a.m to 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

More information about the Brick Rodeo LEGO Fan event can be found on their website.