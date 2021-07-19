New garden in Tomball honoring ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,’ now open to public

A new Never Forget Garden in honor of the centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is now open to the public in Tomball.

The garden serves as a living tribute to all of America’s Veterans and their families.

It’s at the jerry Matheson park off of Ulrich road near Huffsmith.

A trumpeter closed the dedication with a rendition of taps.

“The garden is a living tribute to all of America’s veterans and their families, and the opportunity to renew our promise to fulfill America’s sacred duty to never forget,” said Rhonda Harshbarger, regent of the San Jacinto Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.