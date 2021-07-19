Man fatally shot after 4-vehicle crash on North Freeway; I-45 North closed

HOUSTON – Part of the North Freeway is closed after a multi-vehicle crash turned into a shooting, police said.

Investigators are saying road rage led to one man being shot and killed after the crash.

Police said the shooting happened in the 9400 block of North Freeway around 12:40 a.m. after four cars were involved in a crash. Officers said a man shot another man in the head during an argument and fled the scene with his friend. Now, officers are looking for the suspects.

As of now, traffic is not moving on I-45 and Little York. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

Investigators said they are speaking with witnesses about what they saw during the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.