HFD: Crews battling 2-alarm apartment fire in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – Fire crews are responding to a two-alarm fire Saturday night in southeast Houston, officials said.

According to Houston Fire Department, the report came in around 8:30 p.m. at The Reserve at Windmill Lakes at 9900 Windmill Lake Blvd.

Officials said dozens of units from HPD responded to the fire, and the focus for firefighters is Building 9.

Investigators said the building was mostly empty when the fire started. But, some residents were asked to evacuate their units and stay at a hotel.

Residents said there was a fire in the same area on Wednesday.

One woman told KPRC 2 she hasn’t been able to go into her apartment since the first fire and was told there was a lot of smoke damage to her unit. She said she fears that she may have lost everything.

“It’s stressful because I have to miss out on work. My dog was actually in the apartment. They had to look for her. She was hiding so now to have to go through all this stress is just a pain,” the resident said.

Officials said there are no reports of victims being transported to the hospital. But, firefighters have not been to determine the cause of the fire.

As of 10 p.m., the scene was still very active.