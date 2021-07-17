Police searching for suspect after man shot in leg at Galleria Mall, officials say

A man was shot in the leg Friday at the Galleria Mall, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the leg Friday at the Galleria Mall, Houston police said.

Officials said police were responding to a disturbance at the mall around 7:50 p.m. Police said a suspect fired a weapon inside the mall and an HPD officer returned fire.

It is not known if the suspect was struck. Police are still searching for him.

The man who was shot in the leg was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition, according to police. It’s not clear if the victim knew the suspect or was an innocent bystander.

No officers were injured.

It is also unclear if the Galleria Mall is on lockdown, but many have reported being locked inside the mall and parking lot.

HPD commanders and PIO responding to a scene at the Galleria Mall. Preliminary information is about 7:50 p.m. a suspect fired weapon inside the mall and an HPD officer returned fire.



Unknown if the suspect was struck. Officers are searching for him now.#hounews pic.twitter.com/ICCTEYCMfs — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 17, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.