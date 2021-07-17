Watch live: Gov. Abbott, Florida Gov. DeSantis to hold border security briefing in Del Rio

Governor Greg Abbott will host Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida for a border security briefing with state and local officials and law enforcement on Saturday, July 17 in Del Rio.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Adjutant General of Texas Tracy Norris, National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) President Brandon Judd, and Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez will also be in attendance, according to a release from the governor’s office.

This visit comes after Abbott declared that the State of Texas will invoke the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which requested immediate assistance to secure the border. In response, Gov. DeSantis deployed Florida law enforcement to the Texas border to assist in border security efforts.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m. Stream the briefing live in the video player at the top of the page.