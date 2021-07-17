Free virtual fair hosted for Houston schools from Pre-K through 12th grade

HOUSTON – Families are getting the opportunity to learn about options when it comes to their child’s education.

“Families Empowered” hosted an in-person and virtual fair with schools across the city at Baker Ripley’s Ripley House in the Second Ward.

The event provided families with the chance to meet representatives from public and charter schools, tuition-based private schools and learn about programs for Pre-K thru 12th grade.

“In addition to getting to meet schools, they can sit down with Families Empowered success specialist and get a free one-on-one application help so they can get into a school that works for their kids,” a representative said.

If you couldn’t come out to the fair, it’s available online.