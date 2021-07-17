Partly Cloudy icon
91º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Free virtual fair hosted for Houston schools from Pre-K through 12th grade

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Tags: education, school, public school, charter school, Houston, Baker Ripley, Second Ward
Photo does not have a caption

HOUSTON – Families are getting the opportunity to learn about options when it comes to their child’s education.

“Families Empowered” hosted an in-person and virtual fair with schools across the city at Baker Ripley’s Ripley House in the Second Ward.

The event provided families with the chance to meet representatives from public and charter schools, tuition-based private schools and learn about programs for Pre-K thru 12th grade.

“In addition to getting to meet schools, they can sit down with Families Empowered success specialist and get a free one-on-one application help so they can get into a school that works for their kids,” a representative said.

If you couldn’t come out to the fair, it’s available online.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email