Watch live: Judge Hidalgo, US deputy treasury secretary to discuss rental assistance program

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo will hold an event on Friday to highlight the city-county emergency rental assistance program.

The U.S. Department of Treasury announced in a news release this week that an additional $21.55 billion in emergency rental assistance for families across the country. The Treasury has said more than $53 million will be added to the Houston-Harris County program, with more funding expected in the coming months.

During the event, Hidalgo and Adeyemo will tour the BakerRipley Gulfton-Sharpstown campus and meet with those who have received assistance and others applying for the emergency rental assistance program. Officials are encouraging tenants and landlords to take advantage of the program before the federal moratorium on eviction expires while funds are still available.

Due to the partnership with Catholic Charities and BakerRipley, Houston and Harris County officials say approximately $137 million have been allocated to 36,000 households.