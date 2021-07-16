HPD meets with community to discuss rise of violent crime in Houston

HOUSTON – Still in pain and recovering after being shot nearly three weeks ago, Anthony Perez, who spokes to KPRC 2 from his hospital bed, said he’s now paralyzed from the waist down.

He said he was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire of a drive-by at a convenience store along Northborough.

“It’s not safe out there and I’m living proof of that. I shouldn’t have been hit by a stray bullet, I shouldn’t have been hit by bullet period,” said Perez.

The suspect who shot him remains on the run while Perez remains in the hospital.

“I think that crime has gotten out of control,” said Perez.

On Thursday, several members of the Houston Police Department, community leaders and residents gathered to discuss the rise in violent crime across the area at a community meeting in Third Ward.

“We just can’t sit here and let it overtake us. We have to certainly be proactive,” said Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Councilmember for District D.

“Basically talk about the violent crime that’s going on in the community and what we can do together to help reduce violent crime because it takes us working together,” said Commander Caroleta Johnson with HPD South Central Patrol.

The meeting providing an opportunity to not only get to know each other better, but to also offer information on what residents can do to better protect themselves like always keeping an eye out and reporting any criminal activity.

“It shows how HPD is extremely involved in the opportunity to connect with residents,” said Nakia Franklin, who attended the meeting.

“People are concerned. People want to see some change, and they want to be involved in the change,” Felicia Drake, the owner of Grooves where the event was held.

For Perez, he said he hopes police catch the person responsible for shooting him as he continues recovering in the hospital with mounting medical bills. Perez has since set up a GoFundMe page to get assistance with medical expenses.

“I hope they get caught and I hope that I get my day in court. I think that crime has gotten out of control,” said Perez.