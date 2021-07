Deputy hospitalized after crash in west Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – A Harris County sheriff’s deputy is in the hospital after a crash in west Harris County Friday, authorities said.

Deputies said the crash happened at the intersection of Clay and Green House around 1:15 a.m.

According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch, the deputy was involved in a crash and transported to a local hospital.

Deputies were at the scene for several hours blocking the intersection during the investigation.

The deputy’s condition is currently unknown.