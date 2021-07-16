At least 1 person dead after blown tire leads to crash in Wharton County, authorities say

A crash in Wharton County, as photographed by the Wharton County Sheriff's Office on July 16, 2021.

HOUSTON – A person is dead after a blown tire led to a crash on 59 at County Road 357 in Wharton County on Friday, authorities say.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told KPRC 2 it’s unclear what types of vehicles were involved in the crash that was called in around 11:30 a.m.

No one was hurt in a crash that happened nearby.

The road is partially shut down in the area.