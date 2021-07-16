Partly Cloudy icon
87º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

At least 1 person dead after blown tire leads to crash in Wharton County, authorities say

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Local, Traffic
A crash in Wharton County, as photographed by the Wharton County Sheriff's Office on July 16, 2021.
A crash in Wharton County, as photographed by the Wharton County Sheriff's Office on July 16, 2021. (Wharton County Sheriff's Office)

HOUSTON – A person is dead after a blown tire led to a crash on 59 at County Road 357 in Wharton County on Friday, authorities say.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told KPRC 2 it’s unclear what types of vehicles were involved in the crash that was called in around 11:30 a.m.

No one was hurt in a crash that happened nearby.

The road is partially shut down in the area.

Another major crash; U. S. 59 @ CR 357 (near Prasek’s Hillje Smokehouse). Expect major delays.

Posted by Wharton County Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

email