At least 1 person dead after blown tire leads to crash in Wharton County, authorities say

HOUSTON – A person is dead after a blown tire led to a crash on 59 at County Road 357 in Wharton County on Friday, authorities say.
The Texas Department of Public Safety told KPRC 2 it’s unclear what types of vehicles were involved in the crash that was called in around 11:30 a.m.
No one was hurt in a crash that happened nearby.
The road is partially shut down in the area.
Another major crash; U. S. 59 @ CR 357 (near Prasek’s Hillje Smokehouse). Expect major delays.Posted by Wharton County Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 16, 2021