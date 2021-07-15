MUG SHOTS: Two men arrested after deputies seize $11K during vehicle search following police chase

Mug shots of Austin Walker and Malcolm Williams, two suspects arrested after leading police on a brief pursuit in Houston.

Two suspects have been arrested after leading police on a brief pursuit in Houston.

According to Constable Mark Herman’s Office, on Tuesday, deputies responded to a break-in at a residence located in the 14300 block of Ella Boulevard, where the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

Deputies located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop; however, the vehicle refused to stop, resulting in a brief police chase, according to a news release.

Police were able to stop the vehicle in the 1300 block of Rushworth Drive.

During a vehicle search, police said officers found 20 ounces of marijuana, a stolen gun and over $11,000, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said.

The suspects, identified as Austin Walker and Malcolm Williams, were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.