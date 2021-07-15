Investigation underway after man with no clothes on killed in hit-and-run on East Freeway, deputies say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was hit and killed by a driver on the East Freeway Wednesday, deputies said.

Deputies said they received calls around 11 p.m. about a man on the East Freeway near Market Street running with no clothes on.

Minutes later, deputies said another witness called 9-1-1 and said the man got on his and knees started crawling on the freeway. Then, a black truck ran over him, deputies said.

Investigators said the suspect driver who was in a 2010 model black Ford pickup with no tailgate appeared to have known he struck the man but kept going.

“It appears only one of his tires struck the male, according to the witness. The male appeared to slow down at first, like maybe he was thinking about stopping, but all of a sudden moved forward on the roadway,” Sgt. D. Cheek with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. “So it appears he did know he struck the male, but that’s all still under investigation as well.”

Ad

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.