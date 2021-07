Houston – Houston police are searching for a missing man with dementia reported missing in the area.

Joe Sebastiani, 63, was last seen at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

He was last seen carrying a white small dog and wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.

Sebastiani is 5′06″ and weights 180 lbs. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.