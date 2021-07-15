Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez’s confirmation hearing to lead ICE happening Thursday

Ed Gonzalez, the sheriff of one of the nation’s most populous counties, will have a confirmation hearing to lead U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency that deports people in the country illegally.

The confirmation is expected to take place at 9:15 a.m. CT and Click2Houston.com will have a live stream of the event.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, whose jurisdiction includes the Houston metropolitan area, was nominated director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in April. The agency has been without a Senate-confirmed leader since 2017. Gonzalez is a seasoned law enforcement official and sharply criticized Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

After his election in 2016, Gonzalez fulfilled a campaign promise to withdraw Harris County from a federal partnership that authorizes sheriff’s deputies to enforce immigration laws, ending an agreement that had been in place since 2008. Such agreements grew from 35 to 150 during Trump’s presidency, with many of those additions in Texas and Florida.

At the time of the withdrawal, Gonzalez said his decision was financially motivated. Deputies trained under the program needed to be reassigned to other law enforcement duties.

Gonzalez, who rose to sergeant during an 18-year run at the Houston Police Department, pointedly criticized Trump’s policies when the then-president vowed to deport millions of people.

“I do not support ICE raids that threaten to deport millions of undocumented immigrants, the vast majority of whom do not represent a threat to the U.S.,” he wrote on Facebook in July 2019. “The focus should always be on clear & immediate safety threats. Not others who are not threats.”

Gonzalez expressed concern then about driving “undocumented families further into the shadows,” discouraging them from reporting crimes to authorities.

The nomination was announced shortly after ICE said it was limiting arrests at courthouses, replacing a Trump policy that gave immigration authorities wider latitude.

The Biden administration is expected to soon announce priorities and guidelines on who to deport.