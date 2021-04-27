Cloudy icon
76º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Biden to nominate Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to lead ICE

Aaron Barker
, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: 
Ed Gonzalez
,
Harris County
,
HCSO
,
ICE
,
Joe Biden
,
Local
,
Houston
,
Border
,
Immigration

HOUSTON – President Joe Biden will nominate Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The nomination came amid a flurry of announcements Tuesday by the Biden administration of people who will be nominated to lead various national security agencies.

Gonzalez has been both an outspoken proponent of immigration reform and an outspoken critic of families being separated at the border.

In 2017, Gonzalez opted the Sheriff’s Office out of a voluntary ICE program that allows local law enforcement agents to perform certain federal immigration enforcement functions in jails. At the time, he said the $675,000 being used to staff the program could be better spent on jail operations, patrol cars and staffing.

Gonzalez has served as sheriff of Harris County since 2017. Previously, he served three terms on the Houston City Council and was appointed mayor pro-tem in 2012.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: