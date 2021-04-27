Biden to nominate Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to lead ICE

HOUSTON – President Joe Biden will nominate Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The nomination came amid a flurry of announcements Tuesday by the Biden administration of people who will be nominated to lead various national security agencies.

Gonzalez has been both an outspoken proponent of immigration reform and an outspoken critic of families being separated at the border.

Politics aside, Republicans-Democrats-Independents alike, and regardless of one’s personal views on immigration. We should all condemn the separation of families. #KeepFamiliesTogether — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 22, 2018

True! We need common sense #immigration reform, but taking children from their parents is wrong under any circumstance. We have to #KeepFamiliesTogether. https://t.co/A4yvqv8UTN — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 12, 2019

We can’t enforce our way out of the humanitarian and security challenges at our border. Immigration enforcement alone is not a realistic solution for this multifaceted situation. RT @TXHarrington: https://t.co/oS7ScZbarL — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 12, 2019

In 2017, Gonzalez opted the Sheriff’s Office out of a voluntary ICE program that allows local law enforcement agents to perform certain federal immigration enforcement functions in jails. At the time, he said the $675,000 being used to staff the program could be better spent on jail operations, patrol cars and staffing.

Gonzalez has served as sheriff of Harris County since 2017. Previously, he served three terms on the Houston City Council and was appointed mayor pro-tem in 2012.