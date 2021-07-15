Worker dead, another injured after industrial incident at Margaritaville Resort near Lake Conroe, fire department says

A first look at Margaritaville Lake Resort in Lake Conroe, opening June 26

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – One worker was killed and another was injured while doing electrical work at the Margaritaville Lake Resort, Conroe Fire Department said on Thursday.

Conroe and Montgomery County Fire Departments responded to the incident around 3 p.m. at the resort, located at 600 Margaritaville Park Way on Lake Conroe.

Conroe police said the second worker was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said a third worker who was standing next to the men during the incident was not injured.

Officials said the scene at the resort is now safe.

Investigators can confirm that there is one fatality at the scene. The second worker has been transported by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. Media staging area will be sent out shortly. Lights are out on SH 105 at Walden Rd so expect delays. https://t.co/yw5qWWGKa9 — Conroe Police (@ConroePolice) July 15, 2021

