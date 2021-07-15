Partly Cloudy icon
Worker dead, another injured after industrial incident at Margaritaville Resort near Lake Conroe, fire department says

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – One worker was killed and another was injured while doing electrical work at the Margaritaville Lake Resort, Conroe Fire Department said on Thursday.

Conroe and Montgomery County Fire Departments responded to the incident around 3 p.m. at the resort, located at 600 Margaritaville Park Way on Lake Conroe.

Conroe police said the second worker was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said a third worker who was standing next to the men during the incident was not injured.

Officials said the scene at the resort is now safe.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.

