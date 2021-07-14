What an adventure: Missing cat of The Woodlands resident’s found in neighbor’s moving truck in Florida

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Sharoo, a cat that went missing from The Woodlands, is living up to his name.

According to The Courier of Montgomery County, Sharoo is ironically named after a character from the movie “Lion” who gets separated from his family and ends up 1,000 miles away from home.

Much like the movie character, Sharoo’s recent adventure brought him more than 900 miles away from home in St. Augustine, Fla., where he was found by neighbors. Sharoo reportedly went missing from his owner Julie Charters’ Pather Creek home in The Woodlands on June 26.

According to The Courier, Charters’ neighbors had recently driven a moving truck from The Woodlands to St. Augustine. Upon opening the truck, the neighbors discovered a cat sitting on one of their couches, not realizing it was Sharoo, and let him.

Meanwhile, Charters was spreading flyers around The Woodlands and sharing posts on Facebook hoping to find her cat.

About eight days later when the neighbors returned home to The Woodlands, they knocked on Charters’ door to clue her in on Sharoo’s location.

According to The Courier, Charters was relieved that Sharoo survived the trip with her neighbors but quickly realized that he had been wandering the streets of St. Augustine for the past week.

According to the report, Charters’ flyer was posted on the site Lost and Found Pets of St. Augustine and Sharoo was located within 12 hours.

Charters booked the first flight out from Houston to St. Augustine to pick him up.