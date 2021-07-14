Spring ISD awarded $8.5M to continue after-school program at 10 campuses: See the schools with the program

The side of a Spring ISD school bus is seen in this image from Nov. 23, 2015.

HOUSTON – Spring Independent School District has been awarded $8.5 million in grant funding from the Texas Education Agency to continue its 21st Century after-school program at 10 select campuses for the next five years.

The district said in a news release Tuesday that the award will allow the district to continue to build on its successful program to accelerate the academic growth and development of students in reading and mathematics through engaging after-school activities and with targeted efforts to involve parents.

The five-year grant award is the second received by the district through a competitive process. Spring ISD first earned the funding in 2016, and the latest grant will provide the district $1.7 million annually through Aug. 1, 2026.

“We’re very excited to receive this grant funding because we know how important it is to provide our students with support at the end of the regular school day,” said Lupita Hinojosa, chief of Equity and Innovation. “Our 21st Century program gives students access to hands-on learning opportunities that are fun and help reinforce what’s being taught during the school day. In addition, we’re adding an emphasis on social and emotional skills development because we know that our students need this more than ever as we recover from the pandemic.”

The program will be available at the following 10 elementary and middle school campuses: Bammel Elementary, Eickenroht Elementary, Major Elementary, Hoyland Elementary, Salyers Elementary, Bailey Middle, the School for International Studies at Bammel (formerly Bammel Middle), Claughton Middle, Clark Primary School, and Clark Intermediate School.

In all, the district expects to serve about 1,000 students and engage at least 500 parents with programs to help them support their children’s learning throughout the school year. To participate, the campuses will provide a sign-up opportunity when the new school year begins, with the program slated to start Aug. 30.

“We know students want activities that are relevant and interesting so we’re going to be listening to their feedback and preferences as we finalize our programming,” said Carla Jones-Wiley, director of the district’s 21st Century Community Learning Centers program. “Research shows that when students enjoy what they’re learning, their attendance, behavior and academic performance all improve. We’re incredibly grateful that TEA selected Spring ISD as one of their grant recipients.”