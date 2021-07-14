Houston police patrol car crashes during chase; suspects hit taco shop in east Houston, police say

HPD patrol car crashes during chase, suspects hit restaurant in east Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Two Houston police officers are doing okay after crashing their HPD patrol car at the end of a chase in east Houston Wednesday, police said.

Police said it happened as police were responding to a burglary in progress call.

Officers said they spotted two men behind a building who took off and led them on a chase down I-45.

According to investigators, the suspects ended up crashing into Brothers Taco House on Leeland near Hutchins, where both men jumped out and took off running.

Officers said they quickly captured one of the men while a K-9 found the second one during a search.

Police said one of the suspects suffered minor injuries due to the airbags deploying in the crash.