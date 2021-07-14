HCSO deputy shot in hand inside specialty clinic at Ben Taub after prisoner grabs gun during attempted escape, officials say

HOUSTON – A Harris County deputy was injured in a shooting during a struggle with a prisoner inside a specialty clinic at the campus of Ben Taub Hospital Wednesday, according to the hospital.

Houston police said while the prisoner was being brought from jail to the clinic, the suspect tried to escape and grabbed the deputy’s handgun, which caused shots to be fired during the struggle. Police said the prisoner was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

The hospital said the deputy’s hand was shot during the struggle. Police said there were no reports of injuries to staff or patients during the shooting. A Code White was called, which is usually used during an active shooter situation and alerts visitors and staff to take shelter, according to officials with Ben Taub.

Less than 20 minutes later, the scene was contained by the deputy. Police said there is no longer a threat at the hospital.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy is being treated for a non-life-threatening wound.

Doctors are treating our deputy for a non life threatening wound. PIO is en route. #hounews https://t.co/KlDsSApAtG — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 14, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.