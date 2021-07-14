Partly Cloudy icon
83º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

HCSO deputy shot in hand inside specialty clinic at Ben Taub after prisoner grabs gun during attempted escape, officials say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: local, crime, Ben Taub Hospital, HCSO, HPD, Houston Police Department
Breaking news
Breaking news (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A Harris County deputy was injured in a shooting during a struggle with a prisoner inside a specialty clinic at the campus of Ben Taub Hospital Wednesday, according to the hospital.

Houston police said while the prisoner was being brought from jail to the clinic, the suspect tried to escape and grabbed the deputy’s handgun, which caused shots to be fired during the struggle. Police said the prisoner was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

The hospital said the deputy’s hand was shot during the struggle. Police said there were no reports of injuries to staff or patients during the shooting. A Code White was called, which is usually used during an active shooter situation and alerts visitors and staff to take shelter, according to officials with Ben Taub.

Less than 20 minutes later, the scene was contained by the deputy. Police said there is no longer a threat at the hospital.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy is being treated for a non-life-threatening wound.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Award-winning journalist, mother, YouTuber, social media guru, millennial, mentor, storyteller, University of Houston alumna and Houston-native.

email