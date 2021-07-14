Do you recognize him? Surveillance photos show 1 of 2 suspects tied to Subway robbery in Spring

Do you recognize him? Police seeking public’s help in identifying Subway robbery suspects

SPRING, Texas – Houston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects who robbed a local Subway restaurant.

According to a Facebook post by Constable Mark Herman’s Office, deputies responded to an aggravated robbery on Monday at a Subway restaurant located in the 200 block of Cypresswood Drive.

As deputies arrived, store employees said two men walked into the business and one of them approached the counter with a handgun, demanding the money while the other stood at the door.

According to Constable Mark Herman’s Office, video surveillance captured the suspects fleeing the scene in 2015 silver Nissan Altima with paper tags.

The suspects are described to be between the ages of 18-20, wearing black sweatshirts and shorts.

Constable Mark Herman askes anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects to contact Precinct 4 dispatch or local law enforcement.