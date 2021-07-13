Partly Cloudy icon
Several agencies search for missing man who may have fallen into nearby creek in Lake Jackson, police says

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Missing Man, Lake Jackson, Creek
LAKE JACKSON, Texas – Several agencies are searching for a man who went missing near a creek while doing yard work in Lake Jackson, police said.

Lake Jackson police said several agencies, including Lake Jackson EMS, Brazoria County Constables Precinct 1, Galveston County Dive Team, Texas EquuSearch and Gulf Coast Search and Rescue, are out in the area searching for the man.

Police said the man could have possibly gone into the nearby creek.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.

