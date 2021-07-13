It’s National French Fry Day: Here are some deals you can celebrate with

HOUSTON – Take a break from your no-carb, no-starch diet to celebrate National French Fry Day.

What kind of fries do you like? Curly, crinkled, waffle, or straight? If you want to get fancy, how about truffle fries?

Some people like the deep-fried, salty goodness loaded with cheese, chili, and bacon. How about you? Let us know in the comments!

French Fry Freebies

In the meantime, if you’re looking for a deep-fried deal, try one of these:

Arby’s: Sign up for Arby’s emails here and get a free order of large fries with a purchase when you show an email through July 18.

Checkers: Get $1 any size fries Tuesday at the double drive-thru restaurant franchise. The chain, which includes Rally’s, also says each full dollar spent on fries, up to $100,000, will be donated to “No Kid Hungry.” The fry celebration continues with “Fry Freak Week,” which will include a Tik-Tok challenge, prizes and more.

Ad

Jack in the Box: The chain has dubbed Tuesday as “National Curly Fry Day” and is giving free curly fries with app orders.

McDonald’s: Members of the MyMcDonalds Rewards program get free orders of medium fries Tuesday with an app deal. Also, enter McDonald’s contest for a chance to win free fries for life. Learn more here.