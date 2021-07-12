Partly Cloudy icon
Woman found dead with ‘possible signs of trauma’ in north Harris County, officials say

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Harris County
Local
crime
(WJXT)

HOUSTON – A woman was found dead with “possible signs of trauma” in north Harris County Monday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The body was found at an apartment in the 16700 block of Ella Boulevard, according to the sheriff on Twitter.

There’s no word on her age or identity or how by whom she was found.

Investigators are on their way to the scene and KPRC 2 will be following the story as it develops.

