Woman found dead with ‘possible signs of trauma’ in north Harris County, officials say

HOUSTON – A woman was found dead with “possible signs of trauma” in north Harris County Monday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The body was found at an apartment in the 16700 block of Ella Boulevard, according to the sheriff on Twitter.

There’s no word on her age or identity or how by whom she was found.

@HCSOTexas units are at an apartment unit located at 16755 Ella Blvd. A deceased female, with possible signs of trauma, has been discovered. Investigators are enroute. #hounews pic.twitter.com/Eww66ZEGMB — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 12, 2021

Investigators are on their way to the scene and KPRC 2 will be following the story as it develops.