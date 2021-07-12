VIDEO: Woman targeted at bank as thief bashes her car window, steals purse from vehicle

Still from video released by Houston police showing the suspect hanging out of a vehicle during a robbery on June 7, 2021.

HOUSTON – Video released by Houston police shows a robber bashing out a woman’s car window to snatch her purse from the front seat of her car in early June, Houston police said Monday.

Houston police said the robbery happened on June 7 in the 2300 block of State Highway 6 around 3:45 p.m.

The woman was targeted at the bank. As she was walking inside, a dark colored Infiniti G35 pulled into the parking lot, drove next to her vehicle, and then backed into a parking space in front of the bank and waited for her to leave the bank. Once she was done at the bank, she walked back to her vehicle, and the Infiniti pulled out of the parking space and followed her to her vehicle. The Infiniti then pulled into the parking space next to the victim’s and a man exited the vehicle and immediately broke the passenger window and removed her purse from the front passenger seat. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene.

The suspect is described by police as a Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and wearing a green and white shirt. The vehicle used in the theft was a dark-colored Infiniti G35, police said.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.