HOUSTON – Authorities said the scene of a five-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler at the South Loop near SH-225 has cleared up.

Houston police said they received a call around 5:45 a.m. about a five-vehicle crash on the feeder road of South Loop at SH-225. According to officers, an 18-wheeler “jack-knifed,” or folded in the crash.

There were no known injuries reported, police said.