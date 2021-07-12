Man arrested, charged in connection to deadly shooting in Webster

WEBSTER – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Friday, July 9.

Christapher Ryan Jones, 28, has been charged with murder. He is accused of killing 38-year-old Richard Powell.

Houston police said on July 9, they responded to reports of a shooting at 247 El Dorado Boulevard. When officers arrived, they were directed by witnesses to Jones’ vehicle that was trying to flee from the scene, police said.

Police followed Jones and conducted a traffic stop where he was arrested.

The other responding officers found Powell dead with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.

After a brief investigation, Jones was charged with murder.