MAGNOLIA, Texas – Montgomery County deputies are searching for a missing man last seen during Thanksgiving in Magnolia.

John Guerrero, 45, had the last contact with family in November 2020 and has not been seen from and heard from since. Deputies said Guerrero may be working physical labor jobs in the Conroe area, possible with a man named (Lenard).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 and reference case No. 21A172294.