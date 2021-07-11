HPD: Masked gunmen shoot three people at north Houston motel

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting that injured three people Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred at approximately 8:45 a.m. outside Deluxe Inn Motel, located at 8505 North Fwy in north Houston.

A preliminary investigation determined masked, Black men fired into the motel.

Three people were struck by gunfire in the shooting. They were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, according to investigators.

Officers believe the suspects may have waited in the motel parking lot for some time before opening fire.

An investigation into the shooting is underway and in its early stages. Officers are reviewing surveillance footage.

The case remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.