HPD: Man fatally shot outside southwest Houston bar

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred outside a southwest Houston bar.

The shooting occurred at approximately 12:07 a.m. outside a bar located at 6001 Bissonnet St.

A preliminary investigation determined two individuals were drinking at the bar just after midnight. At some point, one of the individuals went out to his car when he received some sort of message on his phone. The man went back into the bar, got his partner and ushered him into the vehicle. Shortly after the men got into the vehicle, two suspects rushed up behind them with semiautomatic pistols and began shooting into the vehicle, according to investigators. Both the victims exited the car and attempted to run away. The suspects continued firing at the pair as they ran, fatally shooting one of the men.

The suspects then fled the scene. One suspect is described as a Hispanic male about 20 to 25 years of age, wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans. No additional suspect description information was provided.

Ad

The other man was unharmed in the shooting and is being debriefed by investigators. He told officers he did not recognize the suspects. His full statement is forthcoming.

An investigation into the shooting is underway and in its early stages.

The case remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department.