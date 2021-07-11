‘He died alone’: Family of cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash wants justice

HOUSTON – The family of 22-year-old Dylan Chance Arana wants justice after their loved one was killed while riding his bike.

“I’ve been a hot mess, my husband has been a mess,” said Arana’s mom, Denise Domino.

Arana died on June 28, just one day after he was the victim of a hit-and-run crash while riding his bike in the 6200 block of Beverly Hill Street.

“He went to the hospital alone and died alone,” Domino said.

Houston police said they believe the driver responsible was driving a beige Chevy sedan and may have been involved in a minor crash a short time before Arana was hit.

Police told KPRC the driver was attempting to flee from that scene as well.

“We’re asking the public to please just come forward. He’s an uncle, he’s a son, he’s a brother, he has loved ones, and not knowing, we’re just heartbroken,” Domino said.

HPD is asking anyone with information to call their hit and run unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Ad

Arana’s loved ones have also set up a GoFundMe to help pay for his funeral expenses. If you would like to help you can visit :