HPD: Woman shot in head during attempted robbery in north Houston

HOUSTON – A woman was shot in the head during an attempted robbery overnight, according to the Houston Police Department.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a location in the 100 block of E. Little York Road in reference to a shooting.

On arrival, officers located a young adult female suffering a gunshot wound at the back base of her head.

She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation determined the woman and her boyfriend were walking in the area on their way to meet up with some friends when a Black male approached them, held a gun up to the man’s face and said “You know what time it is.” A female with the suspect stood across the street and told the suspect to shoot at the couple. The couple began running and the male suspect shot at them, striking the woman in the head.

Officers found a group of people nearby who may be the suspects. A pistol was located among the group.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and in its early stages. The shooting remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department.