Get 2 know Texas Olympians heading to Tokyo to compete in track & field

Houston – Get to know these track and field star competitors who are representing USA at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer.

These are the Olympians you will want to keep an eye on.

Annie Kunz

“Jumping into our first day of our Olympic Cycle….never been so excited to get back on the track!” shares track and field star, Annie Kunz, on Instagram with a picture of her looking up at the sky as she jumps with her hand stretched high.

Kunz is daughter to Terry Kunz, who was a former athlete and a Super Bowl Champion with the 1976 Oakland Raiders. She’s also a former student of Texas A&M, where she competed in both soccer and track and field sports.

Kunz’s strong performance in the heptathlon competition is taking her to the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Ariana Ince

Ariana Ince was born in San Antonio, Texas and studied at Rice University in Houston and Texas A&M in College Station.

In 2017 and 2019, Ince participated in World Championships. Now at 32-years old, she will be competing at the Olympics in javelin.

Ince is not only known as an athlete, but she is also an Associate Ergonomic Professional, registered as an Engineer-In-Training and is a Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist.

Athing Mu

Texas A&M Aggie Athing Mu is the second youngest of seven siblings. She started running when she was just 6-years-old.

In 2018, Mu came in 2nd in the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and in early 2021, Ince beat and won the previous 800 meters record with 1:58.40.

The 19-year-old dedicates her free time to watching the show Grey’s Anatomy, DIY projects, and photography.

Benard Keter

Born in Molo, Kenya, Benard Keter is among the Olympians who call Texas their home. Keter came to the United States on a scholarship to change his life and his family’s, and in 2018 he graduated from Texas Tech University.

Keter followed his older brother’s footsteps and began running. In 2014, he won first place in the 3000 metres Steeplechase in the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championship.

To express his excitement for Tokyo Olympics, Keter posted an Insta-photo of him standing alongside two Olympians with the following caption, “We are TOKYO BOUND. We are OLYMPIANS. We are @teamusa”

Bryce Deadmon

Texas A&M Aggie Bryce Deadmon, was born and raised in Missouri City, Texas.

Deadmon has competed in NCAA Outdoor West Regionals and Championships since high school, but this will be his first Olympic games.

“I’ll be training in College Station for the rest of the summer until I leave for the Olympics,” says Deadmon in an interview from TexAgs.

Fred Kerley

Fred Kerley is another Aggie shining in track & field. He’s also a father, and a star athlete who participated in football, basketball, and track and field in Taylor High School.

At a very young age, Kerley’s aunt Virginia Kerley became the most significant person in his life when she adopted him and his four siblings. Kerley’s aunt had children of her own, which totaled to 13 children living under one roof. She would always make sure all of them had eaten even if she had to go without food, according to his USATF profile page.

It wasn’t until college when Kerley decided to start taking sports seriously, and now he hopes to be an inspiration to young athletes.

On his free time, the 26-year-old enjoys sleeping, cooking, shopping, and modeling on social media.

Maggie Malone

Maggie Malone grew up in Geneva, Nebraska to two coaching parents. When she was in kindergarten, she suffered a femoral shaft fracture and chipped a growth plate which made doctors believe her leg wouldn’t grow again.

Malone continued to grow. She studied human resources at Texas A&M, graduating in 2017. Now Malone is a two-time Olympian in the javelin throw.

In 2016, she placed 25th in the Rio Olympic Games. Malone writes on her Instagram caption a thank you list to everyone who has supported her athletic career and then finishes by saying “It takes a village, my friends. And we’re not done yet. Next stop Tokyo.”

When she’s not competing, Malone enjoys playing sports, watching movies and singing.

Raevyn Rogers

Houston native, Raevyn Rogers started running when she was 5-years-old during summer programs. She learned to speak Spanish growing up in Texas.

In 2017, Rogers was named Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year and over the years she has brought home a bronze, gold, and silver medal in world athletics championships. The 25-year-old will be competing in her first Olympic games in Tokyo.

When Rogers is not competing, she focuses on developing her artistic skills. She hopes to one day have her paintings in art galleries.

Stay connected with Rogers on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

