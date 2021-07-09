Houston-native, Olympian Raevyn Rogers gives her ‘Houston Top Five’

HOUSTON – Raevyn Rogers is a proud Houstonian.

The Houston native and Kinkaid School alum certainly made a name for herself at Oregon. In 2017, she was named the Bowerman Award winner. Also, according to the school’s website, she’s an eight-time All-American, six-time national champion, a three-time Pac-12 champion, and more.

Now, Rogers can add another title: Olympian.

Raevyn talked with KPRC 2 Sports’ Vanessa Richardson about her Houston top 5.

Favorite Houston restaurant: Papadeaux

Favorite Houston musician: Beyonce

Favorite Houston song: Anything by Bun B!

Favorite Houston professional sports team she’s followed: The Texans

Favorite Houston athlete: Simone Biles