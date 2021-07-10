Partly Cloudy icon
85º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

All lanes reopened on Eastex Freeway after crash causes closures

Briana Zamora-Nipper
, Community Associate Producer

Tags: 
traffic
Crash causes lane closures on Eastex Freeway
Crash causes lane closures on Eastex Freeway (Houston TranStar)

Update: All lanes of Eastex Freeway have reopened after a two-vehicle crash causes temporary lane closures.

A crash prompted lane closures on Eastex Freeway.

All the mainlanes of IH-69 Eastex Freeway Northbound at Rankin Road are temporarily closed due to the two-vehicle wreck.

Drivers should expect delays, according to the Houston Police Department.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: