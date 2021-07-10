Watch: Bodycam video shows moments HPD officer shot at shotgun-weilding woman

KINGWOOD – The Houston Police Department released body camera video on Friday from an officer-involved shooting where police said a woman pointed a gun at officers.

On June 11, Houston police were called to the 2086 block of Shadow Rock Drive for a disturbance.

Police said when they arrived at the address, they spotted a woman with a weapon who was pointing it at officers. After several demands for the woman to drop the weapon, a police officer could be seen firing several shots towards the woman. The woman was not struck, according to police.

Police said the woman later surrendered without further incident. She was then treated by the Houston Fire Department paramedics for minor injuries sustained by possible glass debris.

The woman, who has since been identified as 27-year-old Brittney Jane Jones, has since been arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.

WARNING: Video contains strong language and may be graphic or hard to watch for some.