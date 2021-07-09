More drivers report major car issues after filling up at gas station in Cypress area

HOUSTON – More drivers are reporting major car problems after filling up at a gas station in the Cypress area.

On Monday, several drivers told KPRC 2 they encountered serious engine problems at the Exxon gas station at the corner of Farm to Market Road 529 and Barker Cypress Road.

“We noticed something was up, didn’t think much of it, started the car, moved 10 feet and next thing we are now the car just stopped,” one man said.

Many people had no idea what happened.

READ: Several drivers stranded after filling up at Exxon gas station near Cypress

On Tuesday, Ana Arroyo said she and her husband stopped at the Exxon gas station to get some fuel for her 2015 Audi A7. They drove to a gym down the street and Arroyo said her car started acting up.

Ad

“It sounded like it was just vibrating in one spot and the whole actual car was shaking,” she said.

They opened the hood of the car and tried troubleshooting the problem themselves, but the car would not start.

“My brother called a friend of his who is a mechanic and he said it was possibly the gas that we had just pumped in it,” Arroyo said.

Arroyo said it was going to cost her thousands of dollars to get her car back up and running. Her Audi A7 had to be towed to the Audi dealership in West Houston.

On Thursday, she learned that the company that owns the gas station said it will pay for the repairs. Arroyo said she is happy she does not have to pay for the repairs but feels like the problem could have been prevented.

“It’s very upsetting, especially to think about all those people who need cars to make it to work especially coming out of the pandemic. You don’t realize it until it’s gone,” she said.

Ad

“If it wouldn’t have been for him, I don’t know what I would have done,” Arroyo said.

On Thursday, yellow bags covered some pumps at the gas station. A spokesman from the corporate office said fuel was re-delivered on Wednesday. They are running a full investigation on what happened with the Department of Licensing and Regulations.

The Department of Licensing and Regulations said it has received several complaints from people. If you visited the same gas station and had issues with your engine, give the corporate office a call at 713-789-0310.

You can find more information by clicking the link here and the link here.