Houston man arrested, charged for allegedly voting twice while on probation

Montgomery County – In March 2020 when voters turned out to vote on the campus of Texas Southern University for the Democratic primary, many described the scene as chaotic.

Some voters said they were in line past 1 a.m. Hervis Rogers said during that election, he waited in line for more than six hours before voting.

“I wanted to get my vote in to voice my opinion,” Rogers said. “I wasn’t going to let nothing stop me.”

Later, KPRC 2 discovered Rogers was a twice-convicted felon who was on parole at the time, making it against the law for him to vote.

Rogers was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Montgomery County jail. He is facing two felony charges for illegal voting.

“He’s been convicted twice before for a felony,” said criminal defense attorney Christopher Downey. “That raises his range of punishment up to 25 years to life on each count.”

The issue of voter fraud and election rights is centerstage at the state capitol this week. One of the several key issues being debated by lawmakers in a special session called by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Downey said he isn’t questioning the timing of Rogers’ arrest, but said in nearly 30 years of practice, he’s never heard of anyone arrested for illegal voting, and certainly not anyone with the bond Rogers is facing.

“$100,000 in bonds for a voting infringement seems absurd,” said Downey.

Downey added that one reason Rogers’ bond could be so high is because of his previous criminal record.