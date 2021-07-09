Fear of West Nile Virus outbreak after experts say this week’s heavy rain could bring increase in mosquitoes to Houston area

West Nile Virus concerns as week of rain brings out more mosquitoes

HOUSTON – After this week’s heavy rain, the Harris County Public Health Mosquito and Vector Control Division said we could see a slight increase of mosquitoes across our area.

On Friday, The Division added 11 positive mosquito samples for the West Nile Virus, bringing the total number to 42 this year.

Last month, the first sample was found in the Willowbrook area.

Residents said the pesky insects are annoying.

“They just bite with vengeance and determination to get that blood out of you,” resident Amy Lindsay said.

Chris Fredregill serves as the Director of the HCPH Mosquito and Vector Control Division. He said people should stay vigilant and help eliminate mosquito larvae.

“It really just emphasizes the importance of folks wearing their repellents, wearing their long sleeves and dumping, draining any kind of standing water,” Fredregill said.

Rolanda Rodriguez lives in the Concord Bridge subdivision in west Houston, and he is already following the steps to keep the bugs away.

“I am prepared. If I’m going to hang out or have some friends over, I usually spray before they come,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez also keeps mosquito repellent in hand when he sits in his backyard.

“Mosquitoes can be annoying at times,” he said.

Amy Lindsay also lives in the subdivision and said Public Health keeps things under control.

“They come and spray pretty regularly with the trucks,” she said.

To check if your area has any positive cases of the West Nile Virus, click here.

Harris County Public Health reminds you to protect yourself and your loved ones this summer by following these simple steps: