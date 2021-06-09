First West Nile Virus Mosquito sample of the year logged in Northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Public Health officials identified and collected the county’s first West Nile Virus mosquito sample of the year, health officials said Tuesday in a release.

HCPH’s Mosquito and Vector Control Division (MVCD) will treat the affected area in northwest Harris County.

Only a handful of the 56 species of mosquitoes found in Harris County transmit diseases such as the West Nile Virus, Saint Louis Encephalitis, Chikungunya, Dengue and Zika, according to Harris County health officials. Mosquitoes are present in the county throughout the year but activity peaks during warmer weather, namely between June and October.

“Our Mosquito and Vector Control Division has more than 50 years of experience serving Harris County and protecting residents from mosquito-borne diseases,” said Chris Fredregill, Director of MCVD. “When mosquito samples are confirmed positive for mosquito-borne disease, our team moves quickly to address and treat the area of concern. We encourage residents to take precautions this mosquito season and reach out to us if they have questions, concerns or are in need expert advice.”

For additional information, visit https://publichealth.harriscountytx.gov/Resources/Mosquito-Vector-Borne-Resources.