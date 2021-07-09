2 drivers, toddler die in fiery crash in Richmond, deputies say

RICHMOND, Texas – Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputies said they are investigating a violent, fiery crash that killed two people and a toddler in Richmond Friday.

Deputies said they received a call around 1:15 a.m. about a crash involving two vehicles that happened on Westpark Tollway near FM 1464.

According to investigators, a white Audi SUV with a driver trapped inside was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived and the fire was spreading to the second vehicle, a dark-colored sedan. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Investigators said a toddler that was not in a car seat was in one of the vehicles. The toddler was given CPR as the toddler was flown via Life Flight to the Texas Medical Center, where deputies said the child later died.

“This is a very difficult call for the first responders as well as the families involved. Our prayers go out to the victim, friends of the victim, and of course the first responders who had to deal with this call as well,” K. Parrent with the Community Volunteer Fire Department said.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

The Westpark Tollway westbound has been closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.