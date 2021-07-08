Suspect out on bond for capital murder tied to recent purse snatching in Rosenberg, police say

(from left to right) Hakeem Thomas and Tyre Hartley are both facing criminal charges, including robbery, tampering with evidence, and evading in a vehicle.

ROSENBERG, Texas – A murder suspect out on bond is tied to a recent purse snatching in Fort Bend County on Wednesday, according to Rosenberg Police Department.

The robbery was reported at 12:04 p.m. in the parking lot of a Petco location, located at 23710 Commercial Center Drive.

Police said officer A. Singleton responded to a woman screaming for help in the parking lot, saying that her purse had just been stolen by two men who were driving away from the scene. Investigators said the officer attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle and led the officer on a short chase through the Reserves at Town Center neighborhood. Investigators said when the chase reached a dead-end of a street, the suspects fled on foot in the neighborhood.

Police said officers from the Rosenberg Police Department, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, and the Richmond Police Department were able to close in around the suspects and with the help of local residents, both suspects were caught with the woman’s purse and taken into custody.

Tyre Hartley and Hakeem Thomas are both facing criminal charges, including robbery, tampering with evidence, and evading in a vehicle.

It was later discovered that Hartley was out on a $60,000 bond for a capital murder case in Harris County. Hartley is tied to a deadly parking lot shooting with two others from 2017.

READ: 3 charged with capital murder in deadly parking lot robbery

Investigators said Hartley and Thomas followed the woman from a local bank to the Petco’s parking lot where the robbery was reported.

“It’s ridiculous to see a suspect out on bond for capital murder continuing to victimize the public,” Chief White said. “The Rosenberg Police Department is committed to keeping our community safe and will continue to be vigilant in our mission of public safety. We can only hope judiciary in our neighboring county does the same.”