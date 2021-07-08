PHOTOS: Two women arrested, charged in connection with theft of $12K French bulldog puppy from Shenandoah pet store

Tavaria Hamilton (L) and Sarena Agge are accused of stealing a French Bulldog puppy worth nearly $12,000.

SHENANDOAH, Texas – Two women are in custody after authorities said they stole a French bulldog from a pet store in Shenandoah.

The theft happened on Monday around 12:41 p.m. at the Petland store on the North Freeway near Ed English Drive, according to the Shenandoah Police Department.

Police said Tavaria Hamilton and Sarena Agge went into the store, stole the 10-week-old puppy named Mario, valued at $11,499, and fled in a silver four-door vehicle.

Authorities said they canvassed the area in search of the duo and found the suspects’ getaway vehicle about 10 minutes later heading southbound on I-45.

Officials were able to stop the women near the Montgomery-Harris County line and found Mario inside the vehicle unharmed, police said.

Image released by the Shenandoah Police Department on July 5, 2021. (Shenandoah Police Department)

Image released by the Shenandoah Police Department on July 5, 2021. (Shenandoah Police Department)

Image released by the Shenandoah Police Department on July 5, 2021. (Shenandoah Police Department)

Mario was returned to the pet store. Hamilton and Agge were arrested and charged with theft of property.