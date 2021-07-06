Tyson ready-to-eat chicken, some H-E-B products recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Texas – H-E-B announced the removal of certain products in its stores after Tyson Foods Inc. recalled nearly 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that were possibly contaminated with listeria.

According to the news release, the recall involves some Tyson Foods products and certain H-E-B brand products sold at H-E-B stores and South Flo Pizza locations in Texas.

HEB said the affected Meal Simple items were produced from Jan. 28, 2021, to July 4, 2021, and the affected frozen, fully cooked chicken Tyson brand products from Tyson Foods were produced between December 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021.

Click here to see a full list of the H-E-B Meal Simple and South Flo Pizza items that have been recalled.

While there have been illnesses related to this recall issued by Tyson Foods, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions associated with products from H-E-B stores.

Ad

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

H-E-B customers who purchased any of the products related to the recall can return them to the store for a full refund. Customers with questions can contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time.