Teen killed after jumping out of moving car during argument with mom on I-45, HCSO says

Teen girl jumps out of moving car during argument with mom

HOUSTON – A teenager is dead after deputies said she jumped out of a moving car while arguing with her mother Monday night.

Harris County Sheriff deputies responded to reports of a crash on I-45 at FM 1960 around 8 p.m.

Deputies said the teen, who is possibly 15-years-old, was arguing with her mom when she jumped out of the moving vehicle. The teen was then struck by an unknown car that fled the scene.

The teen was pronounced dead on the scene, according to deputies.

Deputies said southbound traffic I, on I-45 is being diverted from the freeway while investigators continue to work the scene.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a scene at 16827 North Freeway. Preliminary info: a teen female (possibly 15) was having a disturbance w her mother when she jumped out of a moving car. The teen was struck by an unknown car the fled the scene. Teen was pronounced deceased on scene. pic.twitter.com/utlQ5khzvX — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 6, 2021

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.