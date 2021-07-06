BARC shuts down services in Houston due to distemper, other illnesses among animals

HOUSTON – The City of Houston’s BARC announced they have closed their services to the public until July 12 due to a high number of illness cases among animals in their facility.

The animal shelter said in a release that they have taken in seven dogs that may be infected with distemper, a disease commonly present in stray dogs. As of the news release, only one confirmed case of distemper has been determined.

“BARC is taking immediate, preemptive measures to isolate the issue,” said BARC Shelter Director Greg Damianoff in a statement. “This will allow BARC to focus our resources on treating sick animals and prevent further spread within the shelter population.”

BARC will close to the public for all services effective immediately, Sunday, July 4 through Monday, July 12, to address... Posted by BARC on Sunday, July 4, 2021

BARC has isolated the dogs that may have been exposed to the illness and are currently awaiting results, the release said. An infectious disease protocol has been established within the facility.

Services such as bite case investigations, animal control, and foster clinic will remain open, but limited to drive-thru only.

Customers with appointments will receive a notification from BARC to reschedule.