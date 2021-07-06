Ask 2: What should I do if I pumped contaminated gasoline?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: What should I do if I pumped contaminated gasoline?

Answer: If you suspect that you pumped contaminated gasoline, mechanics advise getting your fuel tank drained as soon as possible before long-term damage is caused to your vehicle.

(Scroll down for a list of symptoms your vehicle may experience if bad gas ends up in your fuel tank.)

While at the mechanic, you should ask them to save a sample of the gasoline for proof and testing, and ask them to note the presence of tainted gas on your invoice, KPRC previously reported.

According to our report by Consumer Expert Amy Davis, it is important to save your printed receipt every time you fill up in case you experience mechanical issues after leaving the gas station.

These documents can be sent to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Warning signs you put bad gasoline in your tank

According to an article on cars.com which sites information from NACS, the Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing, the most common signs of bad gas in your tank include:

Difficulty starting up or stalling

Rough idling & pinging sounds

Check engine light comes on

Reduced fuel economy & higher emissions

