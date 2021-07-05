Woman suffers facial injuries from fireworks at celebration on Highway 6, deputies say

HOUSTON – A woman is suffering from injuries to her face after an accident with fireworks in a Kroger parking on Highway 6, Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputies said.

Authorities said several families came out to celebrate the Fourth of July while popping firecrackers in the parking lot located at 11565 S. Hwy 6 around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators said a woman about 30 years old lit a firework but did not get out of the blast zone before it exploded. Deputies and EMS teams rushed to the scene and said the woman suffered significant trauma to her face.

The injuries were so severe, the woman had to be flown by Life Flight to a hospital downtown, deputies said.

“She was trying to light fireworks, then she was tripped while she was trying to light it up,” Liaba Knawal, a witness, told KPRC 2.

The victim’s current condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.