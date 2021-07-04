Police searching for person of interest in murder of mother, daughter in SE Houston

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to the death of a mother and daughter in southeast Houston on June 12.

Officials said identified Hector Birriel, who was last seen in surveillance video inside the victims’ apartment at 7750 Drouet Street. Police said he has a white 2012 Nissan Rogue with no hubcaps.

Hector Birriel (KPRC)

Houston police said they found the victims shot dead in a bedroom in their apartment. The victims were identified as Lesli Reyes Erazo, 35, and her daughter, Eslie Jimenez Erazo, 16.

Investigators would like to speak with Birriel, who has not been charged, regarding information he may have on the incident.

Anyone with information in this case or on the whereabouts of the person of interest Hector Birriel is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Ad

Here is the surveillance video released by HPD: